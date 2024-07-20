Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Stake Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of Insmed worth $7,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Insmed in the first quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Insmed by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Insmed by 123.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INSM shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $45.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Insmed from $74.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on Insmed from $36.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Insmed from $39.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

NASDAQ INSM opened at $75.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.17. Insmed Incorporated has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $78.87.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.76 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $566,492.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,125 shares in the company, valued at $9,802,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $566,492.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,125 shares in the company, valued at $9,802,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,165,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,837,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,842 shares of company stock worth $13,762,062 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

