Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $32.25, but opened at $29.34. Insteel Industries shares last traded at $32.09, with a volume of 15,823 shares.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09). Insteel Industries had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insteel Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Insteel Industries Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIN. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 409.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average of $33.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.