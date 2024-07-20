Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $32.25, but opened at $29.34. Insteel Industries shares last traded at $32.09, with a volume of 15,823 shares.
The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09). Insteel Industries had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Insteel Industries Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.68%.
Insteel Industries Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average of $33.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11.
Insteel Industries Company Profile
Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.
