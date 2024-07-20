Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on July 26th

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1409 per share on Friday, July 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
BATS:ICLO opened at $25.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.65.
About Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF
