Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on July 26th

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1409 per share on Friday, July 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Get Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF alerts:

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:ICLO opened at $25.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.65.

About Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Invesco Aaa Clo Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in USD-denominated floating rate CLOs that are rated AAA or equivalent. ICLO was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.