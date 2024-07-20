Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRN opened at $137.86 on Friday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $94.08 and a twelve month high of $144.96. The firm has a market cap of $227.47 million, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.49 and a 200-day moving average of $131.85.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0286 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.