Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (IMSI) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on July 26th

Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (BATS:IMSI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1702 per share on Friday, July 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Get Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF alerts:

Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS IMSI opened at $51.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.98.

About Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (IMSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in municipal securities exempt from federal income taxes. It will hold low- to medium-quality municipal securities between 50-65% of its portfolio while aiming for a dollar-weighted average portfolio duration of less than 7.5 years.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.