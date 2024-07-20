Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RPV. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 844.1% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,025,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,211,000 after buying an additional 917,284 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1,546.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 207,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,361,000 after purchasing an additional 195,001 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,717,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,334,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,716,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of RPV opened at $87.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $67.69 and a 52 week high of $89.35.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

