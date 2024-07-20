IQ-AI (LON:IQAI) Shares Down 8.1%

Shares of IQ-AI Limited (LON:IQAI – Get Free Report) fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.01 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.01 ($0.01). 107,389 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 802,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

IQ-AI Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.95. The firm has a market cap of £2.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 2.91.

IQ-AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IQ-AI Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops software applications for the healthcare industry in Jersey, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its products include IB Clinic, a toolkit of post-processing software plug-ins for integrating into existing medical image visualization applications; IB Rad Tech, a workflow engine that processes customized workflows; IB Neuro, which analyzes MR data sets and generates parametric perfusion maps quantifying changes in contrast over time; and IB Delta Suite that performs a various fundamental radiology operations, including image co-registration, subtraction, class map generation, and export.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IQ-AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ-AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.