iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 38.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,141,000. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $203,000. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 53,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB opened at $144.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.65. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $148.60.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

