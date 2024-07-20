iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $202,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 155,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 32.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,574,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,812,000 after acquiring an additional 384,056 shares during the period. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SLV opened at $26.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.29. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $29.56.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.