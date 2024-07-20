Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TARS. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 362.8% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of TARS stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.16. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $42.50.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.94 million. Equities analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Profile
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
