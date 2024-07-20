Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Stake Raised by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.39% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 88.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,893,000 after buying an additional 68,900 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,415,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,625,000 after acquiring an additional 317,082 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JSML opened at $62.32 on Friday. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52 week low of $47.26 and a 52 week high of $64.27. The company has a market cap of $233.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.65.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Announces Dividend

About Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.0512 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

