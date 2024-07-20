John Bicket Sells 36,358 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 36,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $1,353,608.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,640,040 shares in the company, valued at $61,058,689.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 23rd, John Bicket sold 7,855 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $315,378.25.

On Tuesday, May 21st, John Bicket sold 35,327 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $1,444,874.30.

On Tuesday, May 14th, John Bicket sold 87,784 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $3,501,703.76.

On Tuesday, May 7th, John Bicket sold 71,521 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $2,729,956.57.

On Tuesday, April 30th, John Bicket sold 91,713 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $3,265,899.93.

Samsara Stock Performance

Samsara stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.48. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of -71.48 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.51 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 27.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IOT. Bank of America began coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Samsara by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Samsara by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Samsara by 33.6% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

