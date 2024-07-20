Katoro Gold (LON:KAT) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Katoro Gold plc (LON:KAT – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). 17,498,742 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 21,161,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

Katoro Gold Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of £1.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.74.

About Katoro Gold

Katoro Gold plc operates as a gold and nickel exploration and development company in the United Kingdom, Cyprus, South Africa, and Tanzania. The company primarily explores for nickel, platinum group metals, copper, and gold deposits. It holds 65% interest in the Haneti project covering an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers located in central Tanzania; and Blyvoor Tailings project located in South Africa.

