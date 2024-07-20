KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 9,174 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 279,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,174 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.6% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $42,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.1% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 44,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,695,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 20.2% in the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $307,000. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 44,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,663,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,141,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,141,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,488 shares of company stock valued at $21,866,705 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $177.66 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $191.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.88 and a 200-day moving average of $159.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.