Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $1,056,097.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,382,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $1,056,097.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,382,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $273,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $429,597.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,739. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

KDP opened at $32.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.08.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

KDP has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

