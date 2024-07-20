Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. 134,977 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 232,379 shares.The stock last traded at $10.51 and had previously closed at $11.04.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is -330.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on KRO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Kronos Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. Equities research analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kronos Worldwide

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 631.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 18,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.11% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.