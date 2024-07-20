L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.16 on September 20th

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.16 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

L3Harris Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 23 years. L3Harris Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 32.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to earn $14.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $234.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.64 and a 200-day moving average of $214.93. The company has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.98. L3Harris Technologies has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $242.86.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.80.

In other news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $731,172.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,733,445.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,189,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $731,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,312 shares of company stock valued at $24,712,822 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

