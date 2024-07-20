Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LH. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,163,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $264,396,000 after purchasing an additional 33,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,715.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 175,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,814,000 after buying an additional 165,528 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 283.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after buying an additional 17,156 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 63,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE:LH opened at $211.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.23. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $191.97 and a 1-year high of $234.09.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,448.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,448.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total transaction of $498,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $426,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,078 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.29.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

