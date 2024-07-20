Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 82.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 359.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 10,016.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LKFN stock opened at $67.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $44.47 and a 1 year high of $73.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.76.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $60.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.04%.

Insider Transactions at Lakeland Financial

In related news, SVP Kyra E. Clark sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $31,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,179.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.