Landore Resources (LON:LND) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Landore Resources Limited (LON:LND – Get Free Report) fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.30 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.78 ($0.06). 5,345,461 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 326% from the average session volume of 1,254,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.95 ($0.06).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.73. The firm has a market cap of £6.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.25 and a beta of -0.12.

In other Landore Resources news, insider Glenn Featherby acquired 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($64,842.43). 19.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Landore Resources Limited, through its subsidiary, Landore Resources Canada Inc, acquires, explores, and develops precious and base metal projects in Eastern Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, iron, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Junior Lake property, which include 6 leases and 1,318 staked mining claims that cover an area of approximately 33,029 hectares located in the province of Ontario, Canada; and Miminiska Lake property comprises 28 patented and 23 staked claims in southern block, and 570 staked claims in the northern block covering an area of approximately 5,494 hectares located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

