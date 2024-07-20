Larissa Schwartz Sells 2,792 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $277,524.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,014.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $94.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of -56.31 and a beta of 1.03. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $114.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.33 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on OKTA. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.58.

Institutional Trading of Okta

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 71.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 50.4% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

