Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $73.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright's price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.28% from the stock's previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Legend Biotech's FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LEGN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $81.58.

Shares of LEGN opened at $58.74 on Thursday. Legend Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.18 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.66.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $143.24 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 135.92% and a negative return on equity of 27.91%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 158.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 1.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,949,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,137,000 after purchasing an additional 140,904 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 9.5% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,861,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,839,000 after purchasing an additional 596,390 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,306,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,776,000 after acquiring an additional 962,381 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 26.1% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,239,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,629,000 after acquiring an additional 463,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 19.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,181,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,336,000 after acquiring an additional 356,387 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

