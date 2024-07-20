Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 312,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,932,000 after acquiring an additional 50,414 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its stake in Leidos by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 12,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth $193,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.83.

Leidos Stock Down 0.6 %

LDOS opened at $149.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $152.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.63, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,651,929.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also

