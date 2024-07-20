Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.320-0.330 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $570.0 million-$570.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $615.4 million. Leslie’s also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.030-0.090 EPS.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LESL shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.25 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Leslie’s

Leslie’s Trading Down 5.1 %

LESL stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $496.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.16. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $8.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.74.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $188.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.69 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Leslie’s

(Get Free Report)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.