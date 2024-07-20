Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.25 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Leslie’s from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.18.

Leslie’s Stock Down 5.1 %

LESL opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.03 million, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.74. Leslie’s has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $8.21.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $188.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.69 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 1.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leslie’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LESL. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 32,510.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the period. RPO LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in Leslie’s by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

