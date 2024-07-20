Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.98% from the stock’s current price.

LESL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.25 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.18.

NASDAQ LESL opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $8.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.03 million, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $188.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.69 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LESL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,624,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,414,000 after buying an additional 647,841 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 75,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 7,803 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,018,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,771,000 after buying an additional 845,615 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 90,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,633,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,201,000 after buying an additional 404,635 shares during the period.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

