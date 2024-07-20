Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Price Target Lowered to $5.15 at Bank of America

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Bank of America from $6.40 to $5.15 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 91.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LESL. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.25 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.18.

Leslie’s Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of LESL stock opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.03 million, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average is $5.74. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $8.21.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $188.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.69 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leslie’s

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,230,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,013 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,018,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,771,000 after purchasing an additional 845,615 shares during the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at $4,928,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,624,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,414,000 after purchasing an additional 647,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,096,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 410,128 shares during the last quarter.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

