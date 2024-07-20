Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Sets New 52-Week High at $59.78

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 59.78 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 59.73 ($0.77), with a volume of 380351125 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.78 ($0.76).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 54 ($0.70) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 55 ($0.71) price objective for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 56.83 ($0.74).

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Down 0.1 %

About Lloyds Banking Group

The company has a market cap of £37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 844.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 56.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 50.67.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

