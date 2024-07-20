Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Trading Down 3.1%

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$14.41 and last traded at C$14.55. 72,270 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,312,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.01.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Ventum Financial increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$20.70 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$18.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LUN

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of C$11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 75.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.27 billion. Research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.7934045 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 189.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total value of C$215,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total value of C$155,831.76. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total value of C$215,000.00. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.