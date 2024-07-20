M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,291 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43,336 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.30% of M/I Homes worth $11,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,961,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,838,000 after buying an additional 43,417 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in M/I Homes by 670.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,507,000 after purchasing an additional 354,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other M/I Homes news, insider Susan E. Krohne sold 9,000 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,098,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,298. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan E. Krohne sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,098,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,609 shares in the company, valued at $440,298. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $2,342,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,000,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on MHO shares. StockNews.com raised M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MHO

M/I Homes Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $148.20 on Friday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.79 and a 12-month high of $160.49. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.21.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.82. M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Equities research analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

M/I Homes Profile

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.