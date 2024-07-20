Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 74.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,314 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Main Street Capital by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,435,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,518,000 after purchasing an additional 71,698 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,073,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,419,000 after acquiring an additional 53,232 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 13.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 122,757 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 359,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 319,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,102,000 after purchasing an additional 37,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

NYSE MAIN opened at $50.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.46. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.29. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $37.70 and a 1-year high of $52.39.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 89.11%. The company had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 7.55%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

Main Street Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.