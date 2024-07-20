Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Stake Raised by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 54.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,926,000 after purchasing an additional 35,474 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,765,000 after buying an additional 38,450 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 920,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,476,000 after buying an additional 239,707 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 435,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 365,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,039,000 after acquiring an additional 46,714 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James cut Malibu Boats from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.14.

In other Malibu Boats news, Director Mark W. Lanigan bought 20,000 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.43 per share, for a total transaction of $668,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,692.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBUU opened at $37.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.43 million, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.40. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $60.72.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Malibu Boats had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $203.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.83 million. Analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

