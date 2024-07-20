Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.08% from the company’s current price.

MPC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.64.

Shares of MPC opened at $165.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $122.08 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.43. The firm has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.7% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22.8% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 5,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% in the second quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 24,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

