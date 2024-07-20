MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Stock Position Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 1.35% of MarineMax worth $10,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 89,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 17,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 333.9% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 18,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HZO. B. Riley cut their price target on MarineMax from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on MarineMax from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

MarineMax Stock Down 6.5 %

HZO opened at $32.93 on Friday. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $734.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.96.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.55). MarineMax had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $582.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

