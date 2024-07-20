Marmo Financial Group LLC Acquires 607 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Marmo Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Apple makes up 0.2% of Marmo Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Marmo Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,305,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,527 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,335 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in Apple by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 77,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185,058 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $224.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $237.23. The company has a market cap of $3.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.55%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.69.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

