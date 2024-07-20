Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Issues Earnings Results

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $246.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.11 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $18.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.31. Marten Transport has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $23.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.80%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Marten Transport from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other news, President Douglas Paul Petit sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $81,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,752. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

