Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Issues Earnings Results

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $246.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.11 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.
Marten Transport Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $18.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.31. Marten Transport has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $23.38.
Marten Transport Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.80%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Analysis on Marten Transport
Insider Buying and Selling at Marten Transport
In other news, President Douglas Paul Petit sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $81,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,752. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.
About Marten Transport
Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Marten Transport
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.