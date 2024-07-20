May Yee Yap Sells 4,274 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $110.48 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.18 and a fifty-two week high of $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.07.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.91%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JBL. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

