MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP decreased its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,389 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,346,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,190,000 after purchasing an additional 202,434 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,401,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,295,000 after purchasing an additional 416,911 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 41.2% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $3,922,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGM opened at $45.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.24. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $51.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $5,633,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,859,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,957,290.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $5,633,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,859,478 shares in the company, valued at $236,957,290.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $180,276.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,991,759 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MGM. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.66.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

