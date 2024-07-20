Michael E. Sturmer Sells 9,030 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 362,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,877,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Progyny Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ PGNY opened at $27.79 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $278.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Report on PGNY
Institutional Trading of Progyny
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Progyny by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,311,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,097,000 after purchasing an additional 41,687 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progyny by 352,414.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,876,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874,744 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Progyny by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,596,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,054,000 after purchasing an additional 67,632 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Progyny by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,400,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,437,000 after purchasing an additional 42,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Progyny by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,009,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,512,000 after purchasing an additional 106,574 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Progyny
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.