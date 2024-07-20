Michael E. Sturmer Sells 9,030 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 362,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,877,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $27.79 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $278.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp lowered Progyny from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Progyny from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PGNY

Institutional Trading of Progyny

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Progyny by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,311,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,097,000 after purchasing an additional 41,687 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progyny by 352,414.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,876,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874,744 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Progyny by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,596,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,054,000 after purchasing an additional 67,632 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Progyny by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,400,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,437,000 after purchasing an additional 42,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Progyny by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,009,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,512,000 after purchasing an additional 106,574 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progyny

(Get Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.