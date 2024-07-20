Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 54,482 Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 54,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jorge Valladares bought 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRM stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.83 and a beta of 1.96. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $8.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.62.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Perimeter Solutions had a positive return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $59.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group upped their price target on Perimeter Solutions from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

