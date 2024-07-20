Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $8,000,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,526,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,612,000 after buying an additional 86,141 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,414,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,801,000 after acquiring an additional 64,815 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $2,141,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 30.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 35,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TriCo Bancshares

In related news, EVP Craig B. Carney sold 757 shares of TriCo Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $28,766.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Trading Down 0.1 %

TCBK opened at $44.58 on Friday. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $29.38 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $131.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.50 million. Analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TriCo Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

TriCo Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

