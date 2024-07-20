Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $374,000 Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,347 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Adero Partners LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PDM stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $995.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.61). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $144.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.41 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -81.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

