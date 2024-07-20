Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $382,000 Stock Position in Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Free Report) by 62.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,017 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ispire Technology were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Ispire Technology by 499.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital raised Ispire Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ispire Technology in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Shares of Ispire Technology stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $361.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average is $8.17. Ispire Technology Inc. has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $19.78.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Ispire Technology had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.23%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Ispire Technology Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

