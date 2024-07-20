Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $386,000 Stock Position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,209 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 9.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,532,018 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,550,000 after buying an additional 127,997 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,017 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241,721 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,058 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 47,603 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 20,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 23,908 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunCoke Energy stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $488.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

In other SunCoke Energy news, CTO John F. Quanci sold 4,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $48,356.44. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,567.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

SXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

