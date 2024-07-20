Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 722,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after buying an additional 188,174 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 615,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after buying an additional 105,883 shares during the period. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,999,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,657,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 147,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNSA stock opened at $21.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.26. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 193.02 and a beta of 0.38.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $79.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KNSA. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

