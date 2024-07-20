Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $383,000 in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the first quarter worth $240,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 48.5% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 16.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 190,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after buying an additional 27,404 shares during the period. Sebold Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 295,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after buying an additional 53,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Williams Trading upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

SCVL stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.18. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.87 and a 12-month high of $41.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.49.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $300.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.38 million. Research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

