Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,726 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VTEX were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get VTEX alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX during the 4th quarter valued at $7,899,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VTEX shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of VTEX from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.20.

VTEX Price Performance

VTEX stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.42. VTEX has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $9.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average is $7.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.75 and a beta of 1.38.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.45 million. VTEX had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts predict that VTEX will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About VTEX

(Free Report)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.