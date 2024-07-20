Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,022 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19,249 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,472,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,368,000 after acquiring an additional 553,433 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Wipro by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,722,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,425 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wipro by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,313,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 84,519 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,866,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,396,000 after purchasing an additional 570,001 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 227,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 18,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded Wipro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $6.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.79. Wipro Limited has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $7.01.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

