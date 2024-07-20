Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Camping World were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Camping World during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Camping World by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Camping World in the 1st quarter worth about $9,403,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Camping World by 1,473.4% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 23,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Camping World by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,035,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,966,000 after buying an additional 122,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

CWH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Camping World from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $32.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.03. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -531.00 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Camping World had a net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is -1,250.00%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

