Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 41.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the first quarter worth $1,212,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 96.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 44.0% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 143,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after buying an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $37.00 to $33.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.35.

CVR Energy Price Performance

CVR Energy stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.08 and its 200 day moving average is $31.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.93 and a 52-week high of $39.36.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 40.14%. CVR Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

CVR Energy Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

